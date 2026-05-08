Ludhiana: No relief, still being assigned Census duties, say Teachers’ unions

Even after official directions limiting census duty deployment to only 50% of the staff in government schools, teachers across the district claim that the ground reality remains unchanged, with several schools still functioning with severely reduced staff strength. In many cases, even teachers who are single-handedly managing schools have been assigned census duties, and the teachers from other schools are sent on deputation to keep basic academic activities running.

Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers’ Union said no relief had been provided so far. (HT File)

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The 50% cap was announced following a meeting chaired by the additional deputy commissioner (Jagraon) last month, where officials had clearly stated that not more than half of the staff from any school would be assigned census duties.

However, according to teachers, in several schools, nearly 80 to 90% of the teaching staff has been called repeatedly for census training sessions on different dates, leaving schools struggling to function normally.

Adding to the confusion, schools were recently instructed once again to submit hard copies of data identifying teachers who should be exempted from duty, despite the same information already having been submitted online earlier.

Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers’ Union and head teacher of Government Primary School (GPS), Mangli Uchi, said that no relief had been provided so far.

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{{^usCountry}} “The situation remains exactly the same. No teacher from my school has been exempted and all teachers have been assigned census duties. It becomes extremely difficult to continue regular academic activities under such circumstances,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The situation remains exactly the same. No teacher from my school has been exempted and all teachers have been assigned census duties. It becomes extremely difficult to continue regular academic activities under such circumstances,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bhupinder Singh, head teacher of GPS, Jhugian Bega, who manages the school single-handedly, said that deputing another teacher temporarily cannot replace regular staff. “I have also been assigned duties. In my absence, a teacher from another school is sent here, but a single teacher handles not just teaching but also administrative work and daily management. Another teacher cannot manage everything smoothly,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhupinder Singh, head teacher of GPS, Jhugian Bega, who manages the school single-handedly, said that deputing another teacher temporarily cannot replace regular staff. “I have also been assigned duties. In my absence, a teacher from another school is sent here, but a single teacher handles not just teaching but also administrative work and daily management. Another teacher cannot manage everything smoothly,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A similar situation has emerged at Government School, Paharuwal, where only two teachers are posted, including one contractual teacher. Despite the shortage, one of the teachers has been assigned census duty and another teacher from a different school has been deputed temporarily. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A similar situation has emerged at Government School, Paharuwal, where only two teachers are posted, including one contractual teacher. Despite the shortage, one of the teachers has been assigned census duty and another teacher from a different school has been deputed temporarily. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy district education officer (Elementary) Manoj Kumar acknowledged that earlier instructions regarding the 50% cap had been issued, but said the department would now deploy teachers “as required” to ensure adequate staff for census operations.

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