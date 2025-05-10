Ludhiana: Nothing to panic, says admn as migrants flock to native places

Amid the growing tension between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s retaliatory action, panic has gripped the industrial hub of Ludhiana as thousands of migrant labourers have begun leaving the city in haste for their native villages in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain has issued a video message, urging labourers to stay calm and avoid unnecessary travel. Migrants at the Ludhiana railway station as they head back to their native places amid the ongoing tension with the neighbouring country. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Long queues of labourers were seen at Ludhiana and Dhandari railway stations and bus stands on Friday, with packed trains and buses carrying anxious workers back home. Many of them cited family pressure and uncertainty about the geopolitical situation as reasons for their hurried departure.

According to industrialists, the situation could worsen in the coming days, as more workers are expected to leave after applying and receiving advance payments from their employers. The exodus has sparked serious concerns for the manufacturing sector, which heavily relies on skilled migrant labours.

Badish Jindal, president of the World MSME Forum, said, “Around 30% of the migrant labourers had gone back in April for farming and family weddings. They were expected to return by early May, but due to the current situation, many are now hesitant to come back.”

He stated that after availing ‘advance pay’ on May 10, more workers would leave Ludhiana, which will further cripple production and logistics across industries. “Skilled workers, especially in production and transport, are crucial to our operations. Their sudden departure will directly impact business continuity,” he said.

Mukesh Kumar, a worker heading back to Bihar, said, “My family is worried about my safety and has been asking me to return home until the situation becomes normal. No one wants to take chances.”

Echoing the concern, Sanju Dhir, chairman of the Ludhiana Woolen Manufacturers Association, said, “Every year, some labourers go back for family functions, but this time the number has spiked sharply due to fear and uncertainty. We may see a labour shortage if the situation does not stabilise soon.”

Meanwhile, DC Himanshu Jain said, “There is no need to panic. The situation in Ludhiana is peaceful and completely under control. The district administration is fully prepared to assist both workers and business owners during this time.”

He further informed that a 24x7 control room has been set up to address any query or emergency. Residents can contact the helpline numbers 0161-2403100 or dial 112 for assistance.