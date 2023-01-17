Ludhiana: NRI assaulted by 15 youths, one held

Stopped from creating a nuisance, a group of at least 15 youths assaulted an NRI outside a dhaba near Rekhi Cinema Road on Sunday night.

The accused are Rohit, Anish Bholu, Gagan, Aman Goyal and their unidentified accomplices. Police have arrested Rohit, who is a trader.

The victim, identified as Deepak Chhabra, 45, suffered severe head injuries and is admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Chhabra is settled in England and was in Ludhiana to attend his niece’s wedding. He was scheduled to return to England on January 24.

Deepak and his friends Tarun and Divansh Makkar had gone to a dhaba on Rekhi Cinema Road for dinner, where the accused were already present. The youngsters were creating nuisance by abusing and throwing water at each other.

Some water spilled on Deepak and when he objected to it, the accused started assaulting him. His friends tried to intervene, but they dragged Deepak outside the dhaba and assaulted him with sharp weapons. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV camera installed at the spot.

Kuldeep Chhabra, the victim’s cousin, said Deepak suffered severe head injuries and is still unconscious, but his condition is stable.

Inspector Sanjeev Kapoor, SHO at Division Number 1 police station, said a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every members of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

