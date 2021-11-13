Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Nurses withdraw strike

Punjab State Nurses Association withdrew their strike In Ludhiana following the assurance from the government; they were protesting against recommendations of 6th pay scale and non-fulfilment of their demands
A protest by nurses against the state government at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana on Friday. Later, they withdrew their strike following the assurance from the government that all their demands will be met. (Harsimar Pal Singh/ HT)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Punjab State Nurses Association withdrew their strike following the assurance from the government that all their demands will be met. The health services were paralysed in all government hospitals of the state as association members were staging a protest outside civil hospitals since November 9. In Ludhiana, besides the labour ward, dialysis unit, caesarean section deliveries and emergency services remained suspended as the staff nurses were staging protests against the recommendations of the 6th pay scale and non-fulfilment of their long-pending demands.

