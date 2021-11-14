Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: On Day 5 of Punjab basketball championship, 40 matches played
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: On Day 5 of Punjab basketball championship, 40 matches played

A total of 40 qualifying matches were played in the senior group category on the fifth day of the Punjab basketball championship for men and women at the Guru Nanak Stadium on Friday
Players in action during Punjab basketball championship at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/ HT)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 03:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A total of 40 qualifying matches were played in the senior group category on the fifth day of the Punjab Open 3x3 Basketball Championship for men and women at the Guru Nanak Stadium on Friday.

The women’s teams played 12 matches and the men’s teams played 28 qualifying matches in total.

The tournament will conclude on November 14 and the winners will get a cash prize of 1 lakh, besides getting a chance to get selected in the state team.

The men’s teams played 70 matches and the women’s teams played 30 qualifying matches on Day 4 of the tournament.

As many as 220 players in the senior category participated from across the state.

The knockouts, including the semifinals and the finals, will be played on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP