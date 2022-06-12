Ludhiana | On phone while driving car, 20-year-old man runs over toddler

Busy on the phone while driving, a 20-year-old man failed to spot a toddler on the road and crushed her to death with his car in Punjabi Bagh Colony on Saturday.

The girl’s five-year-old cousin, however, had a narrow escape.

The victim has been identified as one-year-old Shanaya.

As per the police, Shanaya and her mother had come to her maternal uncle’s house in Punjabi Bagh Colony. On Saturday evening, two cousins decided to go to a shop on the corner of the street. Rahul Kumar, also of the same locality, had stopped his Maruti Suzuki Brezza car in front of the shop. While walking, the girl fell in front of the car but Kumar failed to notice her and drove away, crushing her under the wheels.

Dugri station house officer (SHO), inspector Neeraj Chaudhary said Kumar was using his mobile phone while driving. A case under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. He was arrested on the spot.

