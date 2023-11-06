Ludhiana: Out for a dip, 3 teens drown in Sutlej

Three teenagers drowned to death while taking a dip in Sutlej near Bhattian village here on Sunday. The bodies of two boys have been fished out with the help of divers, said police.

Inspector Harjeet Singh, Salem Tabri police station in-charge, said an operation is on to trace the missing teenager.

The victims have been identified as Prince Yadav, Rohit Kumar, and Anshu Gupta – all 16. The trio along with their two friends jumped into the river but did not surface, said police. Their friends raised alarm and informed locals, who, in turn, sought police help.

Inspector Harjeet Singh, Salem Tabri police station in-charge, said an operation is on to trace the missing teenager. "We have informed the families. The bodies have been sent to the civil hospital for autopsy," he said.

