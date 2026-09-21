Ludhiana: Over 20 rounds fired at farmhouse over ‘property dispute’, two injured

Two persons were injured after a group of armed men opened fire at a farmhouse at Kuliyewal in Jamalpur, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police at the farmhouse at Kuliyewal in Jamalpur on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Police have booked four identified men and 12 unidentified persons in connection with the attack and recovered at least 16 bullet shells from the spot.

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Police suspect the attack stemmed from a dispute over ownership of the farmhouse, which is under litigation between two parties.

Ankush Chopra, 32, a resident of Gurmel Park on Tibba Road, suffered a splinter injury above his left eye, while his friend Rajdeep Singh sustained a bullet injury to his shoulder, they said.

According to police, Chopra alleged that the accused objected to their presence at the farmhouse which is why they attacked him.

Inspector Gagandeep Singh, SHO of Division Number 7 police station, said both parties were in possession of different portions of the property.

According to Chopra’s complaint, he and his friends had gathered at Raju Farms in Kuliyewal to celebrate after one of them constructed a new house. They heard a loud noise outside and found that a portion of the farmhouse’s outer wall had collapsed. When they stepped outside to ascertain what had happened, the accused allegedly opened fire at them.

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{{^usCountry}} Chopra told police that more than 20 rounds were fired. A bullet struck Rajdeep in the shoulder, while a splinter injured Chopra. The group rushed back inside, while the attackers allegedly vandalised property at the farmhouse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chopra told police that more than 20 rounds were fired. A bullet struck Rajdeep in the shoulder, while a splinter injured Chopra. The group rushed back inside, while the attackers allegedly vandalised property at the farmhouse. {{/usCountry}}

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Their friend Hakkudin, who had left the farmhouse in a Mahindra Scorpio to fetch supplies, returned during the attack. Chopra alleged that bullets also struck the vehicle before the assailants fled the spot.

The injured were taken to a private hospital in Ludhiana and later shifted to another hospital in Mohali for treatment.

“On Chopra’s complaint, Division Number 7 police registered a case against Sukhwinder Singh of Bhamian Kalan, Amarpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh and Gurjeet Singh, all residents of Nitesh Vihar, along with 12 unidentified persons. The accused have been booked under Sections 109 (abetment), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 324(4) (mischief causing damage), 191(3) (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides Section 25 of the Arms Act, which deals with offences relating to illegal possession or use of arms,” the SHO said.

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Inspector Gagandeep Singh said whether there was any personal rivalry between the victims and the accused would be ascertained after their arrest. “The accused are absconding and raids are on to nab them,” he added.