Ludhiana pacers selected as net bowlers for Afghanistan Test

Two promising fast bowlers from Ludhiana, Aaradhya Shukla and Anmoljeet Singh, have been selected as net bowlers for the Indian senior team ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan, scheduled to be played from June 6 to 10 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Aaradhya Shukla, a right-arm pacer and alumnus of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar. (HT Photo)

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The selection marks a significant milestone for both youngsters, who have steadily risen through the ranks of age-group cricket and impressed with their performances in domestic and junior international competitions. The opportunity will allow them to train alongside some of the country’s top cricketers and work closely with the Indian team’s coaching staff.

Aaradhya Shukla, a right-arm pacer and alumnus of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, represented India in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai and the ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa. After battling fitness issues following the World Cup, he staged an impressive comeback this season to emerge as Punjab’s highest wicket-taker in the PCA Under-23 multi-day state championship, claiming 21 wickets in five matches despite predominantly spin-friendly conditions.

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{{^usCountry}} His coach, Amandeep Singh, said the youngster’s return was the result of months of hard work on fitness, rehabilitation and bowling skills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His coach, Amandeep Singh, said the youngster’s return was the result of months of hard work on fitness, rehabilitation and bowling skills. {{/usCountry}}

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Joining him in the Indian camp is Anmoljeet Singh, an alumnus of Guru Teg Bahadur Mission Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, who has also earned recognition through a string of outstanding performances. Anmoljeet was among the two Punjab players selected for India’s Under-19 team for the Test series against Australia Under-19 in Chennai in 2024.

The young pacer had earlier received the emerging player award at the BCCI Naman Awards after setting a national record by taking 65 wickets in league matches during the 2023 season. His coach, Harbhajan Singh Kala, attributed the achievement to Anmoljeet’s discipline, dedication and relentless work ethic.

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