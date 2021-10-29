Ludhiana: Paddy procurement gaining momentum; 40% crop procured

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Thursday said that paddy procurement at grain markets across the district has gained momentum, with the administration having procured 6,88,395 metric tonnes of the crop, which is nearly 40% of the expected arrival.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office, the DC said that 7,11,500 metric tonnes of paddy arrived at grain markets this year, against the expected 17.53 lakh metric tonnes.

Sharma added that payment worth ₹1,101.05 crore has been made to the farmers and 89% of the procured paddy has also been lifted from the markets.

The DC said that every agency must ensure that its quota of grains has been lifted as soon as it arrives at markets. He said that the district administration is committed to ensure that farmers do not face any issues while selling their harvest at mandis across the district. He appealed to the farmers to bring moisture free grains to the market to avoid any inconvenience.

