Ludhiana: Panel steps in, wants manual scavenging, SC/ST Acts invoked

The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) on Tuesday directed Ludhiana police to invoke provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers Act, 2013, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, in the FIR registered over the deaths of three workers who lost their lives while cleaning a chemical disposal tank at a factory in the city earlier this month.

The meeting of the National Commission for Sanitation Workers in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

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Hardeep Singh Gill, vice-chairman of the Commission, said the existing FIR did not include provisions of the two Acts and directed police authorities to invoke the relevant sections by Wednesday.

He also announced that the families of the deceased workers would receive ₹30 lakh each in compensation in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines. Families belonging to the SC/ST category will receive an additional welfare grant of ₹8.25 lakh from the district social welfare department.

Three workers, including a father-son duo, died and two others were hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a chemical disposal tank at a factory in Gagan Nagar on RK Road in Industrial Area-A in Ludhiana on June 1.

During a review meeting with district administration, police and municipal corporation officials, the commission also directed authorities to constitute district-and sub-divisional-level monitoring committees for sanitation workers’ safety within 15 days, as mandated by the Supreme Court.

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{{^usCountry}} The Commission reviewed issues concerning sanitation workers, including delayed salaries, employee provident fund discrepancies, leave benefits and regularisation of contract workers recruited in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Commission reviewed issues concerning sanitation workers, including delayed salaries, employee provident fund discrepancies, leave benefits and regularisation of contract workers recruited in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

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The civic body has been given a month to address the pending matters.

Gill warned that failure by the police, municipal corporation or district administration to implement the directions within the stipulated timeframe could invite further legal action.