Ludhiana: Parents allege migration policy forces meritorious students to compromise on preferred stream, school

The fourth round of counselling for Class 9 admissions to Punjab’s Meritorious Schools commenced on Tuesday amid growing discontent among students and parents over the state’s migration policy. Parents alleged that despite securing high merit ranks, students are often compelled to settle for an undesired stream or school as migration requests are considered only after all counselling rounds conclude and subject to the availability of vacant seats.

Students during the counselling in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Manish/HT)

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Under the existing admission process, candidates who fail to secure their preferred stream or school during their allotted counselling session must either accept the available option or forgo admission. Although they can subsequently apply for migration, such requests are processed only after the counselling process is completed and only if seats remain vacant, leaving many meritorious students with little choice but to compromise.

Parents claimed the policy places high-ranking candidates at a disadvantage, arguing that seats in preferred streams often become available only after subsequent rounds, allowing students with lower merit to secure admissions that were unavailable earlier.

One such student, Shinderpal Kaur from Moga, secured admission to the Ludhiana Meritorious School in the non-medical stream despite aspiring to pursue medical studies. Her father said she participated in the initial counselling rounds because of her high merit rank, but no medical seats were available at the time. “Now students with lower ranks are getting admission to the medical stream, while my daughter has had to opt for a non-medical course despite wanting to become a doctor,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} A parent from Fazilka said her daughter had to compromise on both the school and the stream allotted to her. “We wanted admission to a school closer to our hometown, but no nearby seats were available. She also could not get the medical stream. We intend to approach the department seeking a change so that her academic aspirations are not affected,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A parent from Fazilka said her daughter had to compromise on both the school and the stream allotted to her. “We wanted admission to a school closer to our hometown, but no nearby seats were available. She also could not get the medical stream. We intend to approach the department seeking a change so that her academic aspirations are not affected,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Teachers acknowledged that the delayed migration process often results in students withdrawing after securing admission elsewhere, leading to avoidable vacancies and uncertainty during the admission cycle.

School authorities, however, maintained that the migration policy is implemented uniformly across all Meritorious Schools. Principal Satwant Kaur of Ludhiana Meritorious School said migration requests are considered only after the completion of all counselling rounds and only against vacant seats, in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.

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The fourth round of counselling will continue on Wednesday. At Ludhiana Meritorious School, all 300 seats reserved for girls have been filled, while around 35 of the 200 seats earmarked for boys remain vacant.