Ludhiana: Parents hassled as no IQ test at civil hospital

Children from underprivileged families are facing difficulties as the civil hospital lacks a clinical psychologist and equipment needed for intelligence quotient (IQ) tests. As a result, parents are forced to pay up to ₹650 for private tests . Without the required facilities at the civil hospital, Ludhiana, parents shuttle between private centres and DEIC. (HT Photo)

As per the information, the psychologist at the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) in the civil hospital is not authorised to conduct these tests. According to medical officers, they identify children needing IQ tests when visiting schools or through teacher referrals. For example, if a child in class 5 is found to have the cognitive ability of a class 1 student, they are recommended for an IQ test.

“Children who avoid eye contact, have different hand activities and difficulty speaking or show violent behaviour are often referred for an IQ test,” said an official from the DEIC. Once tested, children who have an IQ level lower than the normal, are issued a certificate that makes them eligible for a monthly pension of ₹1,500. Such kids receive specialised education in 15 resource rooms in the district.

However, without the required facilities at the civil hospital, parents shuttle between private centres and DEIC. A parent of a six-year-old studying in a government school said, “We not only have to pay for the test but also deal with the hassle of travelling between the hospital and private centres. It will be much easier if the tests are done at the hospital.”

Dr Arundeep, the medical officer in charge of school health schemes at DEIC, said that despite repeated requests to train the current psychologist or appoint a clinical psychologist, no action has been taken by the state department. Civil surgeon Pardeep Kumar Mohindra could not be reached for comment, despite several attempts.