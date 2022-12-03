Ludhiana: Pathankot basketball team loses 5 phones, sports kit to thieves at Guru Nanak Stadium

Members of the Pathankot basketball team, who are in Ludhiana taking part in the Punjab inter-district school games, lost their sports kits and five mobile phones to thieves at the Guru Nanak Stadium on Friday.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the team’s coach, Ashok Sharma of Kheda village in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

“We reached the ground at 12.30 pm and the players kept their mobile phones and clothes in a green bag near the benches. When a student went to fetch the clothes at around 1.20 pm, it was found that the bag had been stolen,” said Sharma.

He said that they immediately reported the theft to authorities and checked the stadium, but to no avail. The incident has exposed loopholes in security arrangements at the stadium, as it does not have CCTV cameras or security guards.

Sharma said that a team of 12 boys had come from Pathankot to play in the competition and the education department had arranged their stay at Jawahar Nagar Government School (Boys).

District sports officer Ravinder Singh, said, “As the school games are being conducted by the education department, it is the duty of coaches and officials to maintain safety.”

Assistant sub-inspector Sahib Singh, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered under Section 379 of Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused.