Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | PAU holds webinar on Intellectual Property Rights
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | PAU holds webinar on Intellectual Property Rights

The webinar on Intellectual Property Rights, organised by PAU, Ludhiana, was supported by the National Research Development Corporation, New Delhi
The webinar on Intellectual Property Rights, organised by PAU, Ludhiana, was followed by a question-answer session. (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A webinar on “Intellectual Property Rights” was organised by The Technology Marketing and IPR Cell of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Friday.

The webinar, supported by the National Research Development Corporation, New Delhi,

Ashish Kumar Srivastava, manager, business development, National Research Development Corporation, New Delhi, presented an overview on patent filing, transfer and technology commercialisation, under the umbrella of his organisation.

Suvarna Pandey, associate partner, RNA, Technology and IP Attorneys, Gurugram, Haryana, delivered a talk on “Patentability of Research and Valuation”. She spoke on how we can protect our research and evaluate its market value under the patent head.

Ajay Kumar, managing associate, RNA, Technology and IP Attorneys, Gurugram, Haryana, informed about trademarks filing and prosecution in India. He shared his trademark handling knowledge with the participants.

The webinar was followed by a question-answer session.

