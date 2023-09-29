Ludhiana: PAU pays tributes to Dr MS Swaminathan

Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, paid tributes to Dr MS Swaminathan, a stalwart in the field of agriculture and the father of India’s green revolution, who breathed his last on Thursday.

MS Swaminathan

Emphasising Dr Swaminathan’s pivotal role during a critical juncture in India’s history, Dr Gosal highlighted how his efforts were instrumental in averting a mass famine. Collaborating with eminent scientists like Norman Borlaug, Dr Swaminathan led the charge in developing high-yield wheat and rice varieties, successfully steering India away from the looming threat of food shortages. This work marked a turning point, ushering in an era of exponential productivity in staple crops through the adept integration of chemical-biological technologies.

Acknowledging Dr Swaminathan’s global recognition as the “Father of economic ecology”, by the United Nations Environment Programme, Dr Gosal praised his visionary leadership that propelled the green revolution to success. Dr Swaminathan’s acumen showcased how scientific innovation could effectively address pressing food security concerns on a grand scale.

Dr Swaminathan’s accomplishments were further underscored by the accolades he received, including the World Food Prize in 1987, Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1971, and the Albert Einstein World Science Award in 1986.

