Ludhiana | PAU’s board appoints Faridkot farmer

Ludhiana The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Thursday appointed Amanpreet Singh Brar, a progressive farmer from Faridkot, as a non-official member of the Board of Management for a period of three years.

Making the announcement, registrar Dr Shammi Kapoor said he has been appointed as a replacement of Sardar Devinder Singh Chahal, a progressive farmer from district Patiala.

Speaking on the occasion, Brar credited the PAU for honing his skills to become one of the most successful kinnow growers of the region.

Brar, who is a resident of Hariyawala village, has been working on diversified farming and has a 20-year-long association with horticulture. He first burst onto the scene in 2002, having undertaken training from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Faridkot.

Buoyed by the success from horticulture, he expanded his farming to a 55-acre-land, cultivating kinnow, grapefruit, sweet orange, summer squash, daisy, bottle gourd, ash gourd, keeping in mind conservation of natural resources.

Brar is now focussed on promoting agricultural mechanisation for in-situ straw management and has not burnt paddy straw for the last 10 years. He was bestowed with the presidency of the Crop Residue Management Association for the practice.

He has also founded a 250-member group, “Sehatmand Bag”, which promotes commercial horticulture.

PAU experts discuss bee management and kinnow marketing

During a live programme hosted by PAU on Thursday, agriculture experts discussed management of honeybees in the winter season and post-harvest management of kinnow were the areas of focus

Highlighting the decrease in temperature, entomology expert Dr Yuvraj Singh Pandha said it became even more important to take proper care of honey bees, saying their hives should be kept safe and protected.

PHPTC Director Dr BVC Mahajan, meanwhile, explained the packaging and marketing techniques for the kinnow harvest. Appealing to kinnow growers, he said they should get trained in cultivation of horticultural crops from the Punjab Horticulture Postharvest Technology Centre (PHPTC).