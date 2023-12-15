Ludhiana: PAU student bags best master’s thesis award

Mohitpreet Kaur, a master’s student of the department of plant pathology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has bagged “Dr SS Chahal Best Master’s Thesis Award” for her research work entitled “Mining of stripe and leaf rust resistance gene(s) in European winter wheat collection”.

Mohitpreet Kaur being awarded with the Dr SS Chahal Best Master’s Thesis Award. (HT)

She was presented this award during the national symposium on “Plant pathology: Sustainable approaches for food security and human health”, held at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on December 8 and 9.

Mohitpreet worked under the guidance of Jaspal Kaur, principal plant pathologist (wheat), department of plant breeding and genetics, PAU. She is also a recipient of Dhanuka Agritech Fellowship for her master’s degree.

Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU; MIS Gill, dean, postgraduate studies; Charanjit Singh Aulakh, dean, College of Agriculture; Prabhjodh Singh Sandhu, head, department of plant pathology; and VS Sohu, head, department of plant breeding and genetics, congratulated the student for her achievement.

