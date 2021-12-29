Ludhiana: PCTE students bag gold third time in a row

Ludhiana A total of 10 students from Punjab College of Technical Education (PCTE) faculty of journalism and mass communication have made it among the 15 students in BAJMC merit list,declared by IK Gujral Punjab Technical University after six years.

The students have bagged gold medals for third time in a row after the course was started by PCTE in 2016.

Preity Sabharwal of batch 2016-2019, Surekha Mahajan of batch 2017-2020 and Sanskriti Verma of batch 2018-2021 bagged the first position with 8.5, 8.57 and 8.97 CGPA, respectively.

While Kalpana from batch 2017-2020 clinched 2nd position with 8.45 CGPA, Nagah Salem Sasi Baskal of batch 2016-2019 with 7.99 CGPA bagged the 3rd position.

Sukhpreet Singh of batch 2016-2019, Manav Bansal of batch 2017-2020 and Laveena Sharma of batch 2018-2021 bagged the 4th position with 7.93, 7.99, 8.3 CGPA, respectively.

Anupreet Sapra with CGPA 7.97 and Simran Kaur with CGPA 7.91, both of batch 2017-2020, secured the 5th and 6th positions, respectively.

Preity Sabharwal said, “Not only following a rigorous study routine but with a sincere devotion towards attending classes and actively participating in them did wonders for me.”

Director general of PCTE KNS Kang congratulated the students.