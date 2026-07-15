Ludhiana: Pellets hit Class 9 boy as air gun goes off

A Class XI student sustained pellet injuries to his thigh after an air gun accidentally discharged while being returned to the rack following a shooting practice session at a private school in Jagraon on Tuesday. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was treated and later discharged.

According to the school management, the incident occurred after the practice session had concluded. (HT File)

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Police said they have launched an investigation to ascertain whether there was any lapse in safety protocols. However, no complaint has been received from the victim’s family so far.

According to the school management, the incident occurred after the practice session had concluded. They alleged that the air gun accidentally discharged while it was being placed back on the rack and a pellet struck a student standing nearby in the thigh.

School staff immediately informed the student’s parents and rushed him to hospital for treatment. He was discharged after receiving first aid, they said.

Inspector Parminder Singh, station house officer (SHO), City Jagraon police station, said, “The police are examining the circumstances under which the air gun accidentally discharged and whether prescribed safety protocols were followed. Statements of school staff and students are being recorded as part of the investigation.”

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{{^usCountry}} Shifu Aggarwal, director of the school, said, “Three to four students participate in each shooting practice session under the supervision of a certified coach on a rotational basis. The incident occurred after the training session concluded.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shifu Aggarwal, director of the school, said, “Three to four students participate in each shooting practice session under the supervision of a certified coach on a rotational basis. The incident occurred after the training session concluded.” {{/usCountry}}

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“The air gun accidentally discharged while being placed on the rack. The student was immediately taken to hospital and his parents were informed,” he added.