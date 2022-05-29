Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Petrol pump owners seek hike in commission, won’t purchase oil from companies on May 31

Petrol pump owners across the state, including Ludhiana, on Sunday, announced a symbolic agitation; on an average, the commission for dealers is ₹3.40 per litre of petrol and ₹2.20 per litre of diesel, which has not been revised since 2017
Chairperson of Ludhiana Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association Ashok Sachdeva said a letter addressed by the state-level association to the oil companies apprised them of the symbolic agitation by petrol pump owners seeking hike in commission (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 29, 2022 11:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Lambasting the oil companies for not increasing the dealers’ margins (commission of petrol pump owners) for the last five years, the petrol pump owners across the state, on Sunday, announced a symbolic agitation wherein they will not purchase fuel from the companies on May 31.

Citing increasing expenditure and losses, the Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association, Punjab, further warned that they might also observe weekly offs if the companies fail to increase the margins.

The dealers said the pump owners have been facing losses especially after the pandemic broke out. Further, the rising prices of fuel have also taken a toll on the business, and the sales have reduced, ultimately reducing the commission of the dealers. On an average, the commission for dealers is 3.40 per litre of petrol and 2.20 per litre of diesel, which has not been revised since 2017.

Chairperson of Ludhiana Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association Ashok Sachdeva said a letter addressed by the state-level association to the oil companies apprised them of the symbolic agitation. The input cost has increased in terms of rising fuel prices, salaries of staff etc, but the oil companies are not increasing the commission, he added.

“We have taken up the issue several times, but to no avail. If the companies still fail to increase the margins, the dealers will be forced to observe a weekly off every week, which will also result in losses to the companies,” Sachdeva said.

