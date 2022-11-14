Ludhiana: PG owners, vacation rental firms told to submit details of occupants

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma ordered all paying guest accommodation owners and vacation rental companies to submit details of the occupants on their premises within a week. The step has been taken to keep tabs on criminals hiding in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police commissioner said Ludhiana is an industrial city and many people from other states come here for work and education. Many people live in paying guest and vacation rental accommodations.

He added that many criminals wanted by police of other states too hide in the city and work as labourers or domestic helps. In many cases, the accused would end up harming their employers amid robbery attempts. To avoid such incidents, he ordered to PG owners and vacation rental companies to provide details of the occupants with their pictures and other details to the police station concerned.

He added that the police will take stern action against the violators.