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Ludhiana: Police arrest two for abducting, assaulting 20-year-old salesman

The accused, Manav of Mohalla Fatehgarh and Gautam of Killa Mohalla, both aged around 19-20 years, were arrested after police traced vehicles allegedly used in the crime with the help of CCTV footage

Published on: Sep 8, 2026, 07:30:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Division Number 4 police arrested two men late on Sunday night on charges of assaulting and kidnapping a 20-year-old salesman in Gandhi Nagar market earlier in the day.

Police launched an investigation after receiving information about the incident. (HT File)
Police launched an investigation after receiving information about the incident. (HT File)

The accused, Manav of Mohalla Fatehgarh and Gautam of Killa Mohalla, both aged around 19-20 years, were arrested after police traced vehicles allegedly used in the crime with the help of CCTV footage. A knife was also recovered from them.

Police said the incident took place when a group of men travelling on a scooter and a motorcycle allegedly assaulted Manas in public and forcibly took him away.

After realising that police were tracking them, the accused allegedly abandoned him near Jassian Road and fled.

Sub-inspector Jaspal Singh said police launched an investigation after receiving information about the incident and identified the accused through CCTV footage.

SHO Singh said the victim and accused were known to each other and had an argument in the grain market a day before the incident.

The accused allegedly planned the attack following the argument, he said.

Four other accused — Shubham alias Goru, Jogi, Chandu and Soojal — have also been named in the FIR.

 
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Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: Police arrest two for abducting, assaulting 20-year-old salesman
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