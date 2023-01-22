Ludhiana police bust two gangs of snatchers, arrest 7

The Haibowal police have busted two gangs of snatchers with the arrest of seven persons, including a proclaimed offender.

The police have recovered 22 mobile phones, one scooter, one bike and sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West) Mandeep Singh said that in the first case, the Haibowal police arrested Satnam Singh alias Nikka of Aman Nagar, Harpreet Singh alias Preet of Haidar Enclave, Narinder Kumar alias Bablu of Haider Enclave, Honey Sethi alias Sethi of Hussainpura village and Sulakkhan alias Sukha of Rasulpur village.

The police recovered 18 mobile phones, one bike and sharp edged weapons from their possession. The ACP added that the police arrested the accused from Haibowal during special checking.

In the second case, police arrested Maninder Singh alias Manu of Fatehpur Awana village and Gurpreet Singh alias Kaka of Bahadurpar Baiya village in Hoshiarpur. The police have recovered 4 mobile phones and a scooter from their possession besides sharp edged weapons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two separate cases under sections 379-B, 34 and 411 of IPC have been lodged against the accused at police station Haibowal.

Inspector Bittan Kumar, SHO at police station Haibowal, said that Maninder Singh alias Manu is already declared a proclaimed offender by the court in a case of snatching lodged against him at Division number 8 police station.

The Inspector added that the accused are drug addicts and indulged in snatching to meet their need for drugs. The vehicles recovered from the accused were stolen, he said.