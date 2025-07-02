Ludhiana: Police demolish house of jailed drug-peddling couple in Jagraon

In a major crackdown against assets linked to drug trafficking, the Ludhiana rural police on Tuesday demolished a lavishly built house belonging to a couple currently lodged in jail for their alleged involvement in multiple drug smuggling cases. The couple — residents of Mohalla Mai Jinna in Jagraon — are facing 15 criminal cases under various serious sections, including charges related to narcotics. The lavish house of the drug-smuggling couple at Mohalla Mai Jinna being demolished in Jagraon on Tuesday. (HT photo)

As a large police force arrived early in the morning, the family members vacated the premises. The police, led by senior superintendent of police Ankur Gupta, removed expensive furniture, crockery, and comfort items from the house before deploying five JCB machines to begin the demolition. The operation was conducted under tight security, with officers from multiple police stations, including Jagraon City, Sadar Jagraon, Sidhwan Bet, and the Base Stand Police Post participating.

According to police officials, the couple, identified as Harpreet Singh Laga and his wife Inderjit Kaur, have been repeatedly involved in serious criminal activities, particularly drug smuggling. The decision to raze their house is part of an intensified campaign against illegal assets amassed through drug-related crime.

Municipal officials and staff accompanied the operation, sealing off the area during the demolition. Police said further action under the NDPS Act and other legal provisions would continue against the couple’s known properties.