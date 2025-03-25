Ludhiana: Police demolish illegal property of drug smuggler in Haibowal

A week after chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann dropped a hint about bulldozer action against drug peddlers in Haibowal during a public meeting in the locality, the Ludhiana police in coordination with the municipal corporation (MC), on Monday, demolished a two-storey residential property of a drug peddler in Rajouri Garden Colony, Haibowal. Ludhiana police in coordination with MC demolished a drug smuggler’s house in Haibowal locality in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

According to the police the property was built illegally and financed with drug money. The structure was occupied by Amrit Singh who has been facing multiple cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The demolition was carried out smoothly, with sufficient police personnel deployed to maintain order.

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Chahal led the operation and disclosed that the demolition has been carried out in coordination with Ludhiana MC, adding that notices were also issued for illegal encroachment.

Chahal highlighted that Amrit is already facing 10 drug and illegal weapon-related cases. The accused had earlier been operating in another area of the state and had moved here two years ago. He added that the police is identifying more illegal properties of the accused.

All illegal properties of the drug peddler will be razed, and the police teams are working round the clock to apprehend the absconding peddler, he added.

Chahal stated that the Ludhiana city police have so far registered more than 250 cases under the NDPS Act in the past year to take strict action against those involved in the drug trade. He assured the public that no one will be spared until the drug menace is completely eradicated, pledging severe penalties for the peddlers. He also called for public cooperation in this fight against drugs.

.