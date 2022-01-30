Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana police fully vaccinated, 92% of force, tops Punjab

Across the state, Punjab Police has vaccinated 89.66% of its force with two doses of the Covid vaccine. In Ludhiana, 98% police personnel have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 8% have received a booster dose as well.
Across Punjab, 98% personnel have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, headquarters) said the Ludhiana police will soon achieve the 100% vaccination target. (REUTERS)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 02:21 AM IST
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

Having fully vaccinated 92% of their staff, Ludhiana police has topped the state in achieving the Covid vaccination target. The feat has come as a major boost for the force which has so far lost two of its personnel to the deadly virus.

Across the state, Punjab Police has vaccinated 89.66% of its force with two doses of the Covid vaccine.

In Ludhiana, 98% police personnel have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 8% have received a booster dose as well. Across the state, 98% personnel have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, headquarters) said the Ludhiana police will soon achieve the 100% vaccination target.

Ahead of the assembly elections, the department had brought in mobile teams to administer booster doses to their personnel. Apart from that, the department also arranged vaccination for paramilitary forces deputed on election duty in the city.

While Ludhiana police commissionerate has 15 active Covid cases at present, there are 341 active cases all over the state in the police department. Fazilka, with 46 infected cops, is the worst hit right now. Similarly, the intelligence department has 33, Indian Reserve Battalion has 29 and Jalandhar Rural police has 26 active cases. In Ludhiana police commissionerate, all 15 cases are home isolated.

In Punjab, 11,032 cops have been infected till date, of which 10,597 have recovered and 78 have died. Of the 78, nine had received at least one dose while two had been fully vaccinated.

In the district, a total of 635 police personnel have been infected so far, out of which 618 have recovered. Ludhiana’s cops who lost in the line of Covid duty include assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Anil Kohli. Eighteen deaths were reported in the home guard department also.

