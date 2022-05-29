Ludhiana: Police issue advisory against fraudsters posing as officials
The cybercrime wing of Punjab Police has issued an advisory to mobile phone users to be cautious of fraudsters who have found new ways to trap and dupe people.
These fraudsters pose as officers and dupe people by sending them suspicious links on WhatsApp. The cybercrime wing has also advised the mobile phone users to verify the source once they receive any lucrative message or offer.
Three such cases have been reported in Ludhiana in the past 45 days wherein fraudsters duped people by impersonating officials. The police have solved only one case till now.
On April 3, the Division Number 5 police had arrested an advocate for threatening revenue officers over phone to do some land registries while posing as an officer on special duty (OSD) to chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
On May 19, another matter surfaced when an unidentified person impersonating Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik allegedly tried to dupe two staffers of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) by sending them some links on their WhatsApp and asked them to click on them. When the staffers cross-checked the number, they found it to be fake. They brought the matter to the knowledge of the DC, who herself had lodged a complaint with police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma. He marked a probe to the cyber cell after which an FIR was registered.
According to cybercrime officials, most of the people don’t verify the numbers after they receive such messages and get trapped.
A similar case was reported from Ludhiana Rural area when impersonating police officers, some fraudsters had duped the family of an accused of snatching of ₹44,000 on the pretext of setting him free.
They contacted the parents of the snatching accused and asked them to send money using a digital wallet application. However, Hathur police had solved the case on May 24 by arresting the accused.
Sub-inspector Jatinder Singh, incharge of Ludhiana’s cybercrime wing, said the police have alerted people about the frauds and asked them to report such matters immediately.
He said to deal with such crimes, the Punjab Police have launched a separate web portal as well.
Ludhiana: Staff of manufacturing unit caught dumping waste in green belt
At the time when residents have been raising hue and cry over rising pollution, staffers of a saddle manufacturing unit, Surindra Saddles, were caught dumping untreated electroplating waste in a green belt in Phase 5 of Focal Point on Friday evening. MC officials impounded the vehicle and filed a complaint with police and Punjab Pollution Control Board for further action.
Ludhiana: Neighbour booked for trying to rape girl
A man has been booked for trying to rape a 13-year-old girl who lives in his neighbourhood in Dholewal, police said on Saturday. The girl's mother approached the police to lodge an FIR against the accused, a resident of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar. The complainant said that on Friday, her daughter was returning from tuition when the accused intercepted her. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, Division Number 6 SHO added.
Ludhiana: Food delivery man ‘robbed’ of ₹1 lakh
Three motorcycle-borne robbers targeted a food delivery man and took away ₹1 lakh after thrashing The victim, Gurwinder Singh, 26 on the elevated road near Master Tara Singh College on Saturday evening. On being informed, CIA staff and Division Number 1 police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The victim, Gurwinder Singh, 26, said he worked for a food delivery company. Division Number 1 SHO, Inspector Amritpal Singh, said the matter appeared suspicious.
‘Speedy’ road repair kicks off tussle between Delhi resident, MCD
Senior MCD officials clarified that work was taken up because of the importance of the stretch, which passes by Humayun’s Tomb, Sunder Nursery and other institutions and religious places. Nearly 150,000 visit Humayun’s Tomb and Sunder Nursery every month, said a municipal official.
CCTVs in police stations should have audio, video: Delhi high court
The court of justice Anu Malhotra made the observation while hearing a plea by an imam of a masjid near Nabi Karim police station, claiming that he was allegedly threatened by a “self-styled caretaker” of the mosque in the presence of the SHO of the police station.
