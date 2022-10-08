Ludhiana police on their toes ahead of Lawrence Bishnoi’s Oct 12 court hearing

After the gangster Deepak Tinu, one of the accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, escaped from Mansa police’s custody, the department issued directions for investigation officers moving gangsters and increased security cover for notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the wake of the incident.

Currently on a 13-day police remand, Bishnoi is scheduled to be produced before the court on October 12. Police are currently questioning him at the Joint interrogation centre,

Police have already chalked out a foolproof plan to produce Bishnoi before the court and sent out a “do’s and don’ts” list that all police heads are expected to follow while moving the gangsters from one place to another. Clear instructions have been issued to the police to be alert and not to stop anywhere on the way no matter the situation. The police personnel have also been asked not to follow designated routes for transfers.

Bishnoi is being questioned in relation to the 2017 unsolved murder of cable operator Harvinder Singh alias Bittu of Harkrishan Vihar, Meharban, who was found murdered at his residence. Police suspect that Bishnoi executed the murder case in a big to take over the deceased’s business.

Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said the set protocol while moving ‘A’ category gangsters from one place to another is being followed and that police are taking all the precautions to avoid any untoward incident.

Earlier, on September 29, police had brought Bishnoi on a production warrant and made special security arrangements in the court complex amid murder threats from the Davinder Bambiha group over an old enmity.

