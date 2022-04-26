Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana police personnel who shed extra kilos to be rewarded

The commissioner of police (CP), Kaustubh Sharma, Ludhiana, announced to honour and reward the police personnel who will lose his extra weight quickly without harming his physical and mental health in three months
Further, the Ludhiana CP added that the department will hold special medical and yoga camps for the police personnel. They will be rewarded for losing weight. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Opening the contest for overweight police personnel, the commissioner of police (CP), Kaustubh Sharma, announced to honour and reward the police personnel who will lose his extra weight quickly without harming his physical and mental health in three months.

CP announced the competition during the Monday parade and advised the police personnel to join some sports activities or do yoga. He also advised them to rectify their food habits and shun fast food and fried things.

“Some of the police personnel are overweight, following which they are facing multiple health problems. A police personnel should be fit and healthy as he or she has a responsibility. Due to odd duty hours, the police personnel merely find time for themselves,” CP Kaustubh said.

Further, the CP added that the department will hold special medical and yoga camps for the police personnel. They will also involve their family members in the physical activities.

Contrary to the advice of CP, the police personnel said due to staff crunch, they have been forced to work for 15 to 18 hours daily. In such a condition, how would they even think of joining a gym or yoga classes? Due to the odd working hours they are forced to eat what is available.

A station house officer on the condition of anonymity said the officers should also emphasise on recruitments in the department if they want the police personnel to follow a healthy lifestyle.

