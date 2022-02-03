Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Police question murder accused about illegal weapons of victim

Murder accused Gurcharan was a frequent visitor to the victim’s dera in Ludhiana and the police suspect that he might have some information
The Ludhiana police had arrested Gurcharan Singh on February 1 for murdering self-styled godman Jung Singh. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 11:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After the police arrested Gurcharan Singh on February 1 for bludgeoning self-styled godman Jung Singh, they questioned him on Thursday about the illegal weapons recovered from victim’s house.

Inspector Sukhjit Singh, station house officer at Dehlon police station said as the accused Gurcharan Singh, 50, of Rurka village, has not divulged any information regarding the cash and illegal weapon recovered from the dera.

As Jung Singh was living alone the weapons are still a mystery for the police. Gurcharan was a frequent visitor to the dera and police suspect that he might have some information.

Jung Singh was found murdered on July 21, 2021 at his house -cum-dera in Gopalpur village. A day after his murder, the police had recovered a 9 mm, two magazines, 10 bullets and 25,000.

Police had arrested Gurcharan Singh for bludgeoning Jung Singh to death for keeping an evil eye on the wife of the latter.

