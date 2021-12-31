Ludhiana police recover 17 cartons of illegal liquor

The police recovered 17 cartons of illegal liquor that had Chandigarh labels on them and a two wheeler, while raiding a house in Gareeb Nagri, Jaspal Bangar village, on December 28.

The two accused, Arun Kumar and Sahil Kumar, managed to flee from the spot. The raid was conducted by a team headed by inspector Beant Juneja following a tip off.

The accused were booked under Excise Act at Sahenwal Police Station.