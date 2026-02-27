Ludhiana police suspect spat led to 20-year-old’s death at friend’s house

Ludhiana Pankaj was killed by a gunshot in Laxmi Nagar of the Haibowal area late on Tuesday night. The police have registered a murder case against the accused. (HT Photo)

Two days after the killing of 20-year-old undergraduate student Pankaj Kumar, who was killed by a gunshot in Laxmi Nagar of the Haibowal area late on Tuesday night, the police suspected that it was a murder probably following a spat. The reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained. The police also found that the victim had consumed liquor with the accused on the night of the murder.

The accused are still on the run and a hunt is on for their arrest.

Earlier, it was suspected that the man was killed in an accidental firing.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma stated that the police are exploring all the angles including accidental firing. According to prima facie, the man was shot dead following a spat among the friends.

He added that before the killing, the accused and victim had consumed liquor together and indulged in a spat. Later, he was shot dead from point blank range with the licensee weapon of one of the accused. Further, he added that things will be cleared after the arrest of the accused. The accused had got a licensed gun in December 2025

Pankaj was killed by a gunshot in Laxmi Nagar of the Haibowal area late on Tuesday night. The police have registered a murder case against Varun, a financer, his brother Kaif, both residents of Laxmi Nagar, their relatives Garry and Avi of Pritam Nagar, and a friend Nishant of Durgapuri following the complaint of Manoj Kumar, father of the victim.

Kumar told the police that Varun and Kaif frequently called his son to their house, a company he did not approve of. He said he had earlier gone to their residence and asked them not to call Pankaj, but the practice continued. On Tuesday around 8.45 pm, he returned home from work and had dinner, when the family informed him that Pankaj had gone out to meet a friend. Around 10 pm, he received a call from a man who introduced himself as Vinayak Jain and asked him to reach Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

“I was told that my son had met with an accident, but on reaching the hospital I was informed that he had suffered a bullet injury in the neck and had died,” Kumar said.