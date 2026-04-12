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Ludhiana police to bring Amritpal Mehron on production warrant

Amritpal Singh Mehron was booked for flaunting weapons on social media and making ‘threatening’ remarks to PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 04:08 am IST
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
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City police is set to bring radical leader Amritpal Singh Mehron on a production warrant in a 2022 case after a local court issued non-bailable warrants against him for failing to appear in hearings.

Amritpal Singh Mehron (HT File)

Mehron, currently in the custody of Bathinda Police in connection with the murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, was declared a proclaimed offender in the earlier case after repeatedly skipping court proceedings. The next hearing is scheduled for April 18.

The case pertains to an FIR registered on November 23, 2022, under Sections 188 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

The FIR was lodged following the circulation of a video interview in which Mehron allegedly issued threats to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and was seen flaunting weapons.

The controversy had erupted after Warring shared a social media post criticising the promotion of gun culture and urging youth to stay aligned with the teachings of Sikh Gurus. In response, Mehron posted a video in which he mocked the criticism and allegedly issued veiled threats, claiming that more weapons had not yet been shown.

Ludhiana Police will now move the court to secure his production warrant to ensure his presence in the pending trial.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana police to bring Amritpal Mehron on production warrant
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