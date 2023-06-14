Ban CMS operations: Ludhiana police write to CM, DGP

The Ludhiana police has written to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav to cancel the licence of the cash management company in the state and ban their operations as it had not adopted security measures despite transactions of huge amounts.

Police probing the crime spot on the day of the robbery. (HT Photo)

Armed robbers had decamped with ₹8.49 crore from the office of a cash management services company after holding five employees, including two security guards, captive in the New Rajguru Nagar locality in Ludhiana in the wee hours of Saturday.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the security system of the CMS company’s office in Aman Nagar of New Rajguru Nagar was outdated and the company had put the lives of its employees at risk.

The commissioner of police said that during investigation, the police found that the security system of the company was a ‘jugaad’. The company officials were aware about it but they did not take it seriously, as the money was insured.

“The company office which was targeted by the robbers in the wee hours on Saturday, had sensors installed in it. The gate of the office can be opened by scanning the identification card or with the thumbprint of the employees. The sensors stop working when there is interrupted power supply. The office has a manual generator. In case of power cut, the sensors remain off till the employees switch on the generator. Meanwhile, anyone can enter the office. The police found that if employees forgot their identification cards at home, they used to disconnect the power supply to the office to open the gate,” said the commissioner of police.

“Moreover. the company does not have cloud storage of CCTVs,” he added.

On Tuesday, special DGP (enforcement) RN Dhoke reached Ludhiana and held a meeting with police officials. He issued directions to the police officials to solve the case and review the progress.

Sources said that the police have rounded up at least five suspects from Dhatt village and surrounding villages for questioning.

