Ludhiana | Posing as cops, robbers decamp with 1.65 lakh, jewels from Dera
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Posing as cops, robbers decamp with 1.65 lakh, jewels from Dera

Robbers, posing as cops targeted dera in Ranian village of Ludhiana and stole ₹1.65 lakh, a mobile phone and two silver bracelets after assaulting dera head, Baba Rameshvra Nandand, and his followers with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons
The dera head, Rameshvra Nand, said the robbers had assaulted him and his followers with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 04:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Robbers, posing as police personnel, stole 1.65 lakh, a mobile phone and two silver bracelets from a dera in Ranian village of Dehlon on Saturday night.

The complainant, Ravinder Singh, 50, who has been residing at Tapovan Kutiya for two decades, said that he was awoken by a loud sound around 1.30am and saw a group of men scaling the boundary wall of the dera. “I immediately bolted the room from inside, but the accused broke the door and barged in. They said they were cops and had come for an inspection. They locked me in a room, after snatching his phone.”

The dera head, Rameshvra Nand, said the robbers had assaulted him and his followers with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons. “The accused broke open the donation box and made away with 1.65 lakh, two silver bracelets, two mobile phones and the keys of two cars. They damaged two other mobile phones also.”

Sub-inspector Surinder Pal, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 457 (house trespassing), 380 (theft), 427 (mischief causing damage up to 50), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code.

