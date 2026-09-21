Ludhiana: Potholed roads & clogged sewerage; Ward 33 residents’ civic woes mount

The damaged roads, choked sewerage, stagnant water and inadequate drinking-water supply have left the residents of several areas in Ward 33, including Sua Road, Makkar Colony, GTB Nagar, Samrat Colony, New Laxmi Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar struggling with basic civic amenities.

Sewerage water lying on the roads and garbage dumped in Ward Number of Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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The problems become severe during the monsoon season when water accumulates on roads and in residential lanes. According to the locals, stagnant sewage water, garbage and damaged roads have made movement difficult while also creating unhygienic conditions in the area.

On Sua Road, residents said the damaged road has become a major inconvenience particularly after rainfall when potholes fill with water and the stretch turns muddy.

“The condition of the road has been a problem for a long time. During rain, water fills the potholes and the entire stretch becomes difficult to cross. Two-wheelers and pedestrians face the most difficulty,” said Roshan Lal Sharma, a local.

In Makkar Colony residents raised concerns over choked sewerage and stagnant water in the streets. The water remains on the roads and makes it difficult for residents to move around, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The standing sewerage water in the street and no proper drainage, make us walk through dirty water to reach our homes. The problem becomes worse whenever it rains,” said Kiranpreet Kaur, a local resident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The standing sewerage water in the street and no proper drainage, make us walk through dirty water to reach our homes. The problem becomes worse whenever it rains,” said Kiranpreet Kaur, a local resident. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents of GTB Nagar, said that they were also facing problems with the availability of drinking water apart from sewerage related issues.

“Drinking water is a basic requirement but we still face problems with the supply. When there is not enough water residents have to make their own arrangements. The authorities should ensure a regular supply to the area,” said Darshna.

In Samrat Colony, residents flagged the issue of poor sanitation. They said garbage and stagnant water often remain together on the streets adding to their difficulties.

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“There is a need for regular cleaning in the area. When garbage is not lifted and water remains stagnant the whole street becomes dirty and unhygienic. We need sanitation workers to visit the area regularly,” said Kajal Saini.

Residents of New Laxmi Nagar said that the waterlogging was one of their major concerns during the rainy season with blocked sewerage preventing water from draining properly.

“Every time it rains water starts collecting in the streets. If the sewerage system worked properly, the water would drain out but instead it remains stagnant. We want the problem to be fixed permanently,” said Deepak Kumar.

In Ambedkar Nagar, residents complained about drinking water supply and sewerage problems. They said repeated complaints had not provided them with a permanent solution.

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“We are facing problems with both drinking water and sewerage. On one side people need clean water for their homes while on the other dirty water is standing in the streets. These are basic facilities and we should not have to keep asking for them,” said Ram, a local.

However, the locals said that they were looking for a permanent solution to the recurring problems of waterlogging, sewerage, roads, sanitation and drinking-water supply rather than temporary relief after every complaint or rainfall.

When contacted, area councillor Kuldeep Kaur, she said that, “Whenever we try to raise these issues no one listens to us. We have complained to the higher authorities many times but every time we are ignored.There is also shortage of sanitation workers and I have raised this issue several times as well but the problems still remain unresolved. Residents are facing problems with drinking water, sewerage and sanitation. Even the required tubewells have not been approved while the sewerage remains blocked and water accumulates in the area during the rainy season.”

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When contacted Zone-C zonal commissioner Gurpal Singh said that the work under the 24x7 water supply project was underway due to which roads had been dug up and were in a damaged condition. He said super-suction machines were being used for sewerage related work. He also added that superintending engineer Ekjot along with the team had visited the affected areas and officials were working on the problems identified during the visit.