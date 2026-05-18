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Ludhiana: Power employees to resume work-to-rule protest from May 21

Announcing the next phase of agitation, the unions said a statewide sit-in would be staged outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur on May 24, followed by a two-day strike across Punjab on June 16 and 17

Published on: May 18, 2026 04:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Electricity employees and pensioners’ organisations on Sunday announced that they will resume their work-to-rule protest from May 21, alleging that the Punjab power management had failed to implement assurances given during talks held in Chandigarh on April 30.

Under work-to-rule, employees perform only the duties required within specified working hours. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The decision was taken during a meeting of various employee and pensioner bodies held at Shaheed Karnail Singh Isru Bhawan in Ludhiana under the leadership of Gurbhej Singh Dhillon and Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind. Under work-to-rule, employees perform only the duties required within specified working hours and refuse to take up responsibilities beyond their prescribed roles.

The organisations had earlier suspended their month-long agitation till May 20 following discussions with power management officials. However, union leaders alleged that neither the minutes of the April 30 meeting had been issued officially nor had the agreed demands been implemented within the stipulated timeframe.

Announcing the next phase of agitation, the unions said a statewide sit-in would be staged outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur on May 24, followed by a two-day strike across Punjab on June 16 and 17.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Power employees to resume work-to-rule protest from May 21
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Power employees to resume work-to-rule protest from May 21
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