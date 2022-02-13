Ludhiana | Pre board exams in government schools to start today

The second term pre-boards exams for classes 8, 10 and 12 students in government schools will commence on Monday.

The state government, in its recent order, had permitted class 6 to 12 students to attend the schools and therefore exams will be held offline.

Since students from classes 1st to 5th are only allowed online classes, teachers are yet to get instructions from the education department on whether their exams will be held online.

The state education board has, meanwhile, sent sample papers for Class 5 students to the government schools, directing teachers to prepare students for their pre-board exams, scheduled to be held between February 21 to February 26.

The use of sample papers to prepare students for exams, however, has found little traction from within the teaching community.

“Unfortunately since the Covid has hit the country, the education standards have fallen. Students are not getting proper opportunities to avail knowledge. Earlier students used to go through the complete syllabus and appear in the exams, but now teachers have to make students solve the sample papers out of which the final question paper will be set. The base of the students is getting weaker,” a government high school teacher said.

The state education department had allowed school heads to plan and schedule the pre-boards for class 8, 10 and 12 students between February 14 and February 26. The board exams are likely to be held next month.

The pre-boards exams will have multiple choice questions (MCQ). The board had also instructed the teachers to refer to the sample papers for preparation of question papers of non-board classes.

Schools are supposed to prepare examination results by March 3, which will be declared during the two-day parents-teachers meet scheduled on March 4 and 5.