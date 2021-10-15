Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Pregnant woman, minor brother held for stealing gold chains from jewellery shop
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Pregnant woman, minor brother held for stealing gold chains from jewellery shop

Since the woman was pregnant she was sent to judicial custody, while her minor brother was sent to a juvenile home; had stolen four gold chains from a jewellery shop in Sarafa Bazar in Ludhiana
The pregnant woman had stolen four gold chains from a jewellery shop in Sarafa Bazar in Ludhiana. (HT File)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 02:33 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Four days after stealing four gold chains from a jewellery shop in Sarafa Bazar, a pregnant woman and her 17-year-old brother were arrested on Thursday.

The accused, Rajni Sharma, 24, of Fatehgarh Sahib, said she had committed the crime as her husband, a labourer, does not earn much. Since the woman was pregnant she was sent to judicial custody, while her minor brother was sent to a juvenile home.

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) said that on October 9, the woman came to the shop with her five-yea-old son and minor brother and asked the jeweller to show her a collection of gold chains.

While the shop owner, Ritesh, was showing the gold chains to the woman, she stole four chains and hid them in her bag. The matter came to light the next day when Ritesh was checking the stock and found four gold chains missing. When he checked the CCTV footage, he caught the woman and alerted the police.

A case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Division 4 police station. The the accused had visited two other shops, but failed to steal anything.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jammu and Kashmir vaccinates nearly all of its adult population with first dose

Dengue: 1 suspected death, 7 new cases in Ludhiana

Dussehra festivities in Ludhiana: Demon king to go up in flames at 23 locations

Huge quantities of contraband recovered in Pulwama
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP