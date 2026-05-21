...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ludhiana: Probe marked after hospital staffer ‘consumes pill’ alleging overwork

The employee, identified as Santokh, had been working as a ward attendant in the medicine department and medical store section of the hospital since nearly 12 years

Published on: May 21, 2026 03:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Advertisement

A tense situation unfolded at Ludhiana Civil Hospital on Wednesday after an outsourced Group D employee allegedly consumed intoxicating pills inside the hospital premises following a dispute over a recent change in his duty assignment, triggering panic among staff and attendants.

The outsourced workers said that they often face stress due to sudden duty changes in government hospitals. (HT File)

The employee, identified as Santokh, had been working as a ward attendant in the medicine department and medical store section of the hospital since nearly 12 years.

Sources said he had been upset for the past few days after hospital authorities shifted his duty as part of an ongoing rationalisation exercise. According to employees, Santokh was under mental stress after the sudden change in deployment and had repeatedly expressed concern over the decision.

On Wednesday morning, he reportedly arrived for duty as usual, but later allegedly consumed a large quantity of intoxicating tablets inside the hospital premises. Soon after, he became unconscious and hospital staff and colleagues rushed him to the emergency ward.

Around 11.30 am, family members reportedly received information that his condition had deteriorated after he consumed some poisonous substance during duty hours.

He added that the matter had escalated after the incident, and the administration would decide further action after examining all aspects related to the case.

Hospital sources said senior officials had initiated an internal inquiry to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the incident.

Employees, meanwhile, claimed that outsourced workers often face stress due to sudden duty changes and workload pressure in government hospitals

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Probe marked after hospital staffer ‘consumes pill’ alleging overwork
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Probe marked after hospital staffer ‘consumes pill’ alleging overwork
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.