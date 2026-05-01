Ludhiana: Probe ordered against mayor’s husband over sexual harassment allegations

The Ludhiana police commissioner has initiated a probe into allegations of blackmail and sexual harassment against Ravi Anand, husband of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) mayor Inderjit Kaur. The investigation follows a complaint by a private school principal.

The release of these videos and audio recordings has triggered widespread outrage and debate in the city, with various sections demanding a fair and transparent investigation. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police commissioner Swapan Sharma confirmed that a complaint was received via email and a probe has been marked to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Headquarters) Vaibhav Sehgal for inquiry.

The complainant, a private school principal, has alleged that Anand sent her inappropriate messages on WhatsApp and Messenger, using objectionable language and repeatedly asking for her photographs. She claimed that when she refused his advances, he allegedly used his influence to harass her by sending municipal corporation officials to her school and residence under the pretext of checking building plans and other official matters.

According to the woman, Anand “attempted to pressure her into a compromise by leveraging his position as the mayor’s husband”. She also shared purported screenshots and recordings on social media, including video call clips and audio messages, which have since gone viral. HT could not verify the veracity of the recordings and screenshots.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Among the allegations, she claimed that Anand invited her on a long drive to Manali while his wife was away. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the allegations, she claimed that Anand invited her on a long drive to Manali while his wife was away. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} She alleged that Anand used to drive an autorickshaw and used to ferry the students to school from their respective homes and vice versa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She alleged that Anand used to drive an autorickshaw and used to ferry the students to school from their respective homes and vice versa. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The release of these videos and audio recordings has triggered widespread outrage and debate in the city, with various sections demanding a fair and transparent investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The release of these videos and audio recordings has triggered widespread outrage and debate in the city, with various sections demanding a fair and transparent investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While talking to the media, the mayor, while responding to the allegations, said that she and her family are ready to face any inquiry. “We are open to any investigation. The truth should come out,” she stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While talking to the media, the mayor, while responding to the allegations, said that she and her family are ready to face any inquiry. “We are open to any investigation. The truth should come out,” she stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police officials have not yet verified the authenticity of the recordings. According to the police officials they will examine all evidence - including chats, audio, video recordings and statements before taking further action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials have not yet verified the authenticity of the recordings. According to the police officials they will examine all evidence - including chats, audio, video recordings and statements before taking further action. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON