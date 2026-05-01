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Ludhiana: Probe ordered against mayor’s husband over sexual harassment allegations

Police commissioner Swapan Sharma confirmed that a complaint was received via email and a probe has been marked to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Headquarters) Vaibhav Sehgal for inquiry

Published on: May 01, 2026 03:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The Ludhiana police commissioner has initiated a probe into allegations of blackmail and sexual harassment against Ravi Anand, husband of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) mayor Inderjit Kaur. The investigation follows a complaint by a private school principal.

The release of these videos and audio recordings has triggered widespread outrage and debate in the city, with various sections demanding a fair and transparent investigation. (HT File)

Police commissioner Swapan Sharma confirmed that a complaint was received via email and a probe has been marked to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Headquarters) Vaibhav Sehgal for inquiry.

The complainant, a private school principal, has alleged that Anand sent her inappropriate messages on WhatsApp and Messenger, using objectionable language and repeatedly asking for her photographs. She claimed that when she refused his advances, he allegedly used his influence to harass her by sending municipal corporation officials to her school and residence under the pretext of checking building plans and other official matters.

According to the woman, Anand “attempted to pressure her into a compromise by leveraging his position as the mayor’s husband”. She also shared purported screenshots and recordings on social media, including video call clips and audio messages, which have since gone viral. HT could not verify the veracity of the recordings and screenshots.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Probe ordered against mayor’s husband over sexual harassment allegations
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Probe ordered against mayor’s husband over sexual harassment allegations
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