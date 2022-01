Ludhiana | Proclaimed offender arrested

Almost a year after being declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in an accident case, the police held the accused on Saturday.The accused Vicky Mehra of Chhawani Mohalla was booked in an accident case by Salem Tabri Police on June 19, 2016 and was declared PO on January 14, 2021 by a local court. PO staff of Ludhiana police handed over the accused to Salem Tabri police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}