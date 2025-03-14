Ludhiana: PRTC contractual workers hold stir for regularisation

Nearly a month after meeting with advocate general of Punjab, Gurminder Singh and transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, contractual workers of Punjab Roadways, Punbus, and PRTC staged a gate rally at the Ludhiana bus stand on Wednesday, protesting against the state government’s continued in-action on their demand for job regularisation. A statewide strike, including protests outside the chief minister’s and transport minister’s offices, is scheduled for April 7-9. (HT File Photo)

During this, Union state general secretary Shamsher Singh Dhillon, cited that previously, in meetings held on January 15 and February 17 with the transport minister and the advocate general, workers were assured that a policy for regularisation would be formulated within 10 days.

However, nearly a month later, no progress has been made, and officials are allegedly delaying decisions. “Instead of resolving our issues, officials are complicating previously agreed-upon demands. The government’s image is suffering, and workers are being forced into repeated protests,” Dhillon added.

He also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to uphold its pre-election promises. “Before coming to power, AAP and the transport minister assured us they would abolish the contract system and regularise workers. Yet, despite multiple meetings, even with the chief minister, nothing has changed.”

Frustrated by the lack of response, transport workers have announced a series of protests in the coming weeks. On March 19, they will stage a demonstration outside the PRTC headquarters in Patiala, followed by a protest at the Punjab Roadways and Punbus head office in Chandigarh on March 26. If their demands remain unaddressed, they plan to shut down bus stands across Punjab on April 3. A statewide strike, including protests outside the chief minister’s and transport minister’s offices, is scheduled for April 7-9.

Jagtar Singh, state joint secretary of the union, slammed the government for failing to add new state-owned buses, instead promoting private bus operators through the kilometre scheme. He alleged that free travel schemes have financially crippled Punjab Roadways and PRTC, leading to a lack of funds for essential expenses, including salaries, ticket machines, tires, and spare parts.

Union leaders warned that if the government does not intervene, workers will escalate their protests. “We have waited long enough. If our demands are not met soon, the government will be responsible for any disruptions in public transport,” they stated.