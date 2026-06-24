Ludhiana: PSPCL issues provisional power bills as contract staff continue protest

Thousands of PSPCL consumers in Ludhiana have started receiving provisional electricity bills after regular meter-reading operations were disrupted due to the ongoing strike by outsourced employees, leaving many consumers concerned over how their bills have been calculated.

Bills generated on past consumption data as outsourced staff stay away from spot billing work. (HT Photo)

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The provisional or N-Code bills have been generated using consumers’ previous consumption patterns available with PSPCL, as actual meter readings could not be recorded and processed during the May-June billing cycle. Officials said the bills are not final and any difference between the estimated and actual consumption will be adjusted in subsequent billing cycles once regular readings resume.

The disruption has affected consumers across Punjab, with more than 10.5 lakh consumers receiving N-Code bills. According to an official communication issued by PSPCL deputy chief engineer (Billing), 9,59,085 consumers were issued such bills as actual consumption data could not be processed. Another 92,643 smart-meter consumers received N-Code bills due to connectivity and data synchronisation issues.

Ludhiana, which has nearly nine lakh consumers across around nine distribution divisions, is among the districts affected by the disruption, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the billing process, officials said an N-Code bill is a provisional assessment generated when actual consumption data is unavailable. For such bills, PSPCL uses previous consumption records stored in its system. For instance, a bill generated for June 2026 is broadly calculated by referring to consumption during the corresponding period last year. Similar past consumption data is used for the May billing cycle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the billing process, officials said an N-Code bill is a provisional assessment generated when actual consumption data is unavailable. For such bills, PSPCL uses previous consumption records stored in its system. For instance, a bill generated for June 2026 is broadly calculated by referring to consumption during the corresponding period last year. Similar past consumption data is used for the May billing cycle. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the system also generated provisional bills for some smart-meter consumers where automated meter readings could not be transmitted or synchronised with the central billing system.

“The bill generated under N-Code is not a final bill. It is only a tentative assessment to ensure continuity of billing operations during the disruption. Once actual readings become available, the consumer account is reconciled and any excess or short amount is adjusted automatically in future bills,” an official said.

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The provisional billing has also raised concerns over higher-value bills. PSPCL data showed that 1,55,243 consumers across Punjab received N-Code bills above ₹5,000, while 1,12,477 consumers received bills between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000. Among smart-meter consumers, 27,617 received bills above ₹5,000 and 12,111 received bills between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000.

To ensure revenue collection, PSPCL has directed field offices to physically deliver high-value bills. Bills above ₹5,000 are being dispatched through Speed Post, while bills between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000 are being delivered by concerned distribution sub-divisions.

The billing issue is the latest fallout of the outsourced employees’ agitation, which has already affected complaint handling, Suvidha Centres and other consumer services. The workers resumed their protest after alleging that assurances regarding their employment concerns were not implemented.

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Chief engineer, central zone, Jagdev Singh Hans, said PSPCL was taking steps to minimise inconvenience to consumers. “Consumers should not panic if they receive an N-Code bill. These are provisional bills generated to ensure continuity of billing operations. Any variation between estimated and actual consumption will be adjusted automatically in subsequent bills once regular readings become available,” Hans said.