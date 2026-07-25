Ludhiana: PSPCL staff extend strike till July 26

Employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) on Friday extended their strike till July 26 as the ongoing agitation entered its fourth consecutive day, with more employees joining the protest across Punjab, including Ludhiana.

The employees will further protests out the chief minister’s residence on July 28. (HT File)

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The Joint Forum of power employees and pensioners said the decision to continue the strike for two more days was taken during an online meeting on Thursday night after the Punjab government allegedly failed to address its long-pending service and pension-related demands. The employees have termed the strike a ‘mass leave’ programme.

In Ludhiana, the protest gathered further momentum as employees of the Sahnewal sub-division joined the strike and staged a gate rally outside the office on Friday. Union leaders said around 15 employees from the sub-division joined the agitation, while another 17 employees from the Giaspura division also went on strike till July 26.

The unions said they had been holding discussions with the Punjab government and the managements of PSPCL and PSTCL for nearly a year over 33 pending demands, including implementation of the ₹35,400 pay scale, withdrawal of the July 17, 2020 order, release and implementation of the pending 18% dearness allowance (DA), regular recruitment to fill vacant posts and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Joint Forum, following a protest outside the chief minister’s residence on June 28, the state government had assured employees that a committee headed by the finance secretary would examine their demands and submit its report by July 31. Union leaders, however, alleged that the deadline has now been extended to September 7, accusing the government of delaying a resolution of the issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Joint Forum, following a protest outside the chief minister’s residence on June 28, the state government had assured employees that a committee headed by the finance secretary would examine their demands and submit its report by July 31. Union leaders, however, alleged that the deadline has now been extended to September 7, accusing the government of delaying a resolution of the issues. {{/usCountry}}

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“The government and PSPCL management have failed to take any concrete decision despite repeated meetings and representations. That is why employees have been forced to continue the agitation,” union leaders said.

As part of the extended strike, employees have been directed to participate in demonstrations outside divisional and circle offices. Pensioners have also been urged to join the agitation in large numbers.

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While apologising to consumers for any inconvenience caused by the strike, union leaders maintained that responsibility for the situation rested with the government and the managements of PSPCL and PSTCL. They also warned that the agitation could be intensified further if their demands remained unresolved.