Ludhiana | Public banks’ staffers oppose privatisation

Criticising the Union government’s proposal to privatise public sector banks, a two-day conference by the All-India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) commenced at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan on Sunday.

The All-India Central Bank Employees’ Federation and the All-India Central Bank Officers’ Association are organising the conference— under the umbrella of AIBEA— to discuss the problems being faced by public sector banks and the alleged move by the Union government to benefit the corporate houses by privatising the public sector banks.

Delegates from different parts of the country are participating in the meet wherein a resolution regarding the future action plan of the employees’ union against government’s move to privatise public sector banks will be approved.

Participants rued that the government’s decision will have a bad impact on the economy. They said India’s economic condition might worsen like Pakistan and Sri Lanka if the union government continued with the anti-people policies.

General secretary of the Central Bank of India Employees’ Union (Chandigarh zone) Gurmeet Singh claimed that by giving concessions to the big companies/corporate houses, the Union government is pushing the public sector banks into losses. He said during this conference, the AIBEA would approve a resolution against the privatisation of banks and would also chalk out plans about how to take up the issues with the government and raise agitation, if required in the coming time.

