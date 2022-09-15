Ludhiana | Punjab Nirman Scheme under scanner, RTI activist seeks probe

Apprehending large-scale corruption in the distribution of over ₹90.38-crore grants through the municipal corporation (MC) under the Punjab Nirman Scheme, RTI activist Kuldeep Khaira wrote to the chief minister, seeking a vigilance inquiry into the distribution of funds across the state.

Khaira said the funds were distributed on the basis of lists prepared by the MLAs, councillors and halqa in-charges during the tenure of the previous government and the MC has also failed to disclose the list of beneficiaries under the Right to Information (RTI). The funds were mostly distributed for repairing the houses of beneficiaries, he added.

He alleged that non-eligible persons were chosen as beneficiaries and amount was transferred to their accounts for deriving political benefits ahead of the assembly elections.

“ I have been seeking the list of beneficiaries under RTI, but the department has failed to provide the same. Even the appeal filed with the first appellate authority has been disposed of without providing the details. The government should mark a vigilance inquiry into the matter and look into the distribution of funds thoroughly. This is a huge scam and action should be taken against the guilty,” said Khaira.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders had also claimed large-scale corruption in the distribution of funds under the scheme during the tenure of the previous government.

Refuting the allegations levelled by the RTI activist, mayor Balkar Sandhu said no scam has taken place under the scheme as the funds have been distributed through cheques; details are available with the department and can be verified by anyone.