Ludhiana: Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC contract workers to commence indefinite strike from Sept 22

The contractual workers of Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC have announced an indefinite strike from September 22 alleging that the state government has failed to address their long pending demands despite their repeated meetings.

The workers at the depot in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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The decision was taken during a meeting of the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS/PRTC Contract Workers Union held at the Ludhiana depot on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm. Around 30 to 35 workers attended the meeting.

Union chairman Satnam Singh said that the workers had held around 59 meetings with the government over the past four years but their demands were still pending. He said that the union had repeatedly postponed its protests on assurances given by the government but little progress had been made.

He said that the workers were particularly unhappy over the continuation of the contractual system and alleged that issues related to employees’ provident fund (EPF) and employees’ state insurance (ESI) contributions had also not been properly resolved.

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{{^usCountry}} Union president Jatinder Singh said the workers had decided to go on strike on September 22 in protest against the government failure to address their demands. He said buses would remain off the roads from the first shift if the demands were not resolved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union president Jatinder Singh said the workers had decided to go on strike on September 22 in protest against the government failure to address their demands. He said buses would remain off the roads from the first shift if the demands were not resolved. {{/usCountry}}

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The union leaders also said a meeting with the transport minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, which they had expected on September 17 was not held. They said the next meeting has now been scheduled for September 24 but the workers decided to proceed with the September 22 strike in view of their resentment.

The leaders also demanded that cases registered against workers during previous protests be withdrawn and that a jailed union member be released.