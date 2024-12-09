Ludhiana: Punjabi Sahit Akademi to kick off season with ‘mini story’ event on Dec 22

Punjabi Sahit Akademi, Ludhiana, has announced lineup of cultural and literary events, all set to take place at Punjabi Bhawan in the coming months, offering a rich celebration of Punjabi heritage and creativity. The Akademi revealed the schedule during a sub-committee meeting held on Monday, with the celebrations set to kick off with a ‘mini story event’ on December 22. General secretary of the Punjabi Sahit Akademi Gulzar Singh Pandher has invited people to participate in the cultural celebrations. (HT File)

Through this series of events, the Akademi aims to provide a vibrant platform for the celebration of Punjabi literature, music, and theatre, creating a space where enthusiasts can connect, engage, and immerse themselves in the cultural richness of Punjab.

Mini story event

Convened by renowned storyteller Surinder Kailey, the event will focus on the art of storytelling, bringing together narrators and audiences to explore the depth and beauty of Punjabi narratives. With the spotlight on traditional and contemporary storytelling techniques, this promises to be an engaging start to the Akademi’s cultural calendar.

Song workshop

The Akademi will host the song workshop on January 12, where attendees will have the opportunity to learn the intricacies of crafting soulful lyrics and melodies. The session will feature personalities like Gulzar Singh Pandher and Dharam Singh Kammeyana, who will share their expertise with budding lyricists, composers, and music lovers alike.

Punjabi mother tongue fair

The Akademi will organise Punjabi Mother Tongue Fair on February 21 to mark International Mother Language Day. The event will underscore the significance of Punjabi language including a ceremonial oath by college students pledging to uphold and promote their mother tongue. Also, a book fair showcasing literature in Punjabi will be organised.

Drama festival

The cultural season will culminate with a drama festival to be held from March 23 to March 27 in honor of World Theatre Day. The five-day event, to be held at the Balraj Sahni Open Theatre at Punjabi Bhawan, will feature performances by theatre artists from across the region. Curated by a committee of theatre personalities, the festival will showcase the finest of Punjabi theatre, highlighting its rich tradition and contemporary innovations.

General secretary of the Punjabi Sahit Akademi Gulzar Singh Pandher has invited people to participate in these cultural celebrations. “These events are not just programs but a tribute to our Punjabi heritage. We welcome everyone to join us in making the events memorable,” he said.